N D Metal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.48
2.48
2.48
2.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
1.24
1.06
1.08
Net Worth
3.85
3.72
3.54
3.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0.5
2.7
5.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
4.38
4.25
6.27
8.75
Fixed Assets
1.51
1.65
1.79
2.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.99
1.02
1.02
Networking Capital
1.9
1.6
3.43
5.59
Inventories
0.02
0
0.02
0.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.07
0
7.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.77
11.28
13.23
6.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.09
-0.07
-8.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.83
-9.66
-9.75
-1
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.08
Total Assets
4.38
4.26
6.27
8.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.