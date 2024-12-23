iifl-logo-icon 1
N D Metal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

100
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.48

2.48

2.48

2.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

1.24

1.06

1.08

Net Worth

3.85

3.72

3.54

3.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0.5

0.5

2.7

5.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

4.38

4.25

6.27

8.75

Fixed Assets

1.51

1.65

1.79

2.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.96

0.99

1.02

1.02

Networking Capital

1.9

1.6

3.43

5.59

Inventories

0.02

0

0.02

0.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.07

0

7.92

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.77

11.28

13.23

6.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.09

-0.07

-8.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.83

-9.66

-9.75

-1

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.08

Total Assets

4.38

4.26

6.27

8.74

