N D Metal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.2
0.2
0.25
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.32
-0.31
Tax paid
0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Working capital
-0.01
0.85
-0.13
-11.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.75
0.75
-0.29
-11.25
Capital expenditure
-0.22
0.11
0
0.31
Free cash flow
-0.98
0.87
-0.29
-10.94
Equity raised
3.61
3.16
2.82
2.41
Investing
0.16
-0.08
0.01
-0.15
Financing
1
1
0
-13.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.78
4.95
2.54
-22.52
