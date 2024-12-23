iifl-logo-icon 1
N D Metal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.95

6.27

5.64

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-37.05

11.32

3,916.12

0

Raw materials

-5.88

-6.23

-4.68

-4.6

As % of sales

148.84

99.23

82.98

3,280.51

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.26

-0.19

-0.07

As % of sales

7.44

4.17

3.44

51.58

Other costs

-0.9

-0.46

-3.67

-1.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.91

7.39

65.09

770.4

Operating profit

-3.13

-0.67

-2.9

-5.62

OPM

-79.2

-10.8

-51.53

-4,002.51

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.32

-0.32

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.6

0

Other income

2.97

1.21

4.03

6.19

Profit before tax

-0.47

0.2

0.2

0.25

Taxes

0.03

0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Tax rate

-7.4

10.36

-18.77

-19.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.43

0.22

0.16

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.43

0.22

0.16

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-289.8

39.78

-20.68

651.56

NPM

-11.02

3.65

2.91

147.49

