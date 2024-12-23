Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.95
6.27
5.64
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-37.05
11.32
3,916.12
0
Raw materials
-5.88
-6.23
-4.68
-4.6
As % of sales
148.84
99.23
82.98
3,280.51
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.26
-0.19
-0.07
As % of sales
7.44
4.17
3.44
51.58
Other costs
-0.9
-0.46
-3.67
-1.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.91
7.39
65.09
770.4
Operating profit
-3.13
-0.67
-2.9
-5.62
OPM
-79.2
-10.8
-51.53
-4,002.51
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.32
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.6
0
Other income
2.97
1.21
4.03
6.19
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.2
0.2
0.25
Taxes
0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax rate
-7.4
10.36
-18.77
-19.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.43
0.22
0.16
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.43
0.22
0.16
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-289.8
39.78
-20.68
651.56
NPM
-11.02
3.65
2.91
147.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.