Summary

N.D Metal Industries Ltd. flag ship company of N.D. Group, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in Import of Non-Ferrous Metals since last 25 years and having its manufacturing unit in Daman (Union Territory). The Company has developed a team of qualified and experienced personals who put their sincere efforts in the further progress of the Company. The Company is in continuous process of exploring the new fields to expand its business.

