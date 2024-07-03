iifl-logo-icon 1
N D Metal Industries Ltd Share Price

100
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100
  • Day's High100
  • 52 Wk High114.7
  • Prev. Close100
  • Day's Low100
  • 52 Wk Low 81.27
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E96.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.98
  • EPS1.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

N D Metal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

100

Prev. Close

100

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

100

Day's Low

100

52 Week's High

114.7

52 Week's Low

81.27

Book Value

15.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.8

P/E

96.15

EPS

1.04

Divi. Yield

0

N D Metal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

N D Metal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

N D Metal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 25.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

N D Metal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.48

2.48

2.48

2.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

1.24

1.06

1.08

Net Worth

3.85

3.72

3.54

3.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.95

6.27

5.64

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-37.05

11.32

3,916.12

0

Raw materials

-5.88

-6.23

-4.68

-4.6

As % of sales

148.84

99.23

82.98

3,280.51

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.26

-0.19

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

0.2

0.2

0.25

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.32

-0.32

-0.31

Tax paid

0.03

0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Working capital

-0.01

0.85

-0.13

-11.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.05

11.32

3,916.12

0

Op profit growth

361.65

-76.66

-48.29

1,299.08

EBIT growth

-319.43

-73.97

211.3

764.07

Net profit growth

-289.8

39.78

-20.68

651.56

No Record Found

N D Metal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT N D Metal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Women Director

Harsh Rekha Garg

Director

Rajesh Banal

Director

Piyush Garg

Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Garg

Director

Lalu Mandal

Company Secretary

KALPANA SEN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N D Metal Industries Ltd

Summary

N.D Metal Industries Ltd. flag ship company of N.D. Group, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in Import of Non-Ferrous Metals since last 25 years and having its manufacturing unit in Daman (Union Territory). The Company has developed a team of qualified and experienced personals who put their sincere efforts in the further progress of the Company. The Company is in continuous process of exploring the new fields to expand its business.
Company FAQs

What is the N D Metal Industries Ltd share price today?

The N D Metal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100 today.

What is the Market Cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd is ₹24.80 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N D Metal Industries Ltd is 96.15 and 6.26 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N D Metal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N D Metal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N D Metal Industries Ltd is ₹81.27 and ₹114.7 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of N D Metal Industries Ltd?

N D Metal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.26%, 3 Years at 63.57%, 1 Year at -4.76%, 6 Month at -9.09%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N D Metal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N D Metal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.07 %

