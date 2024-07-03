Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹100
Prev. Close₹100
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹100
Day's Low₹100
52 Week's High₹114.7
52 Week's Low₹81.27
Book Value₹15.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.8
P/E96.15
EPS1.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.48
2.48
2.48
2.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
1.24
1.06
1.08
Net Worth
3.85
3.72
3.54
3.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.95
6.27
5.64
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-37.05
11.32
3,916.12
0
Raw materials
-5.88
-6.23
-4.68
-4.6
As % of sales
148.84
99.23
82.98
3,280.51
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.26
-0.19
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
0.2
0.2
0.25
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.32
-0.31
Tax paid
0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Working capital
-0.01
0.85
-0.13
-11.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.05
11.32
3,916.12
0
Op profit growth
361.65
-76.66
-48.29
1,299.08
EBIT growth
-319.43
-73.97
211.3
764.07
Net profit growth
-289.8
39.78
-20.68
651.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Women Director
Harsh Rekha Garg
Director
Rajesh Banal
Director
Piyush Garg
Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Garg
Director
Lalu Mandal
Company Secretary
KALPANA SEN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by N D Metal Industries Ltd
Summary
N.D Metal Industries Ltd. flag ship company of N.D. Group, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in Import of Non-Ferrous Metals since last 25 years and having its manufacturing unit in Daman (Union Territory). The Company has developed a team of qualified and experienced personals who put their sincere efforts in the further progress of the Company. The Company is in continuous process of exploring the new fields to expand its business.
Read More
The N D Metal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd is ₹24.80 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of N D Metal Industries Ltd is 96.15 and 6.26 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N D Metal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N D Metal Industries Ltd is ₹81.27 and ₹114.7 as of 23 Dec ‘24
N D Metal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.26%, 3 Years at 63.57%, 1 Year at -4.76%, 6 Month at -9.09%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
