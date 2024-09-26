This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 25th September 2024 at 1:00 p.m. through E Voting mode. The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for the year 2023-24 will be sent through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report 2023-24 will be available on the website of the Company and will be submitted to stock exchanges in due course. This is to confirm you that the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. and conclude at 02:30 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company. As required under Regulation 30, Part A Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of Proceeding of the AGM. Scrutinizers Report On Voting Through Remote E-Voting For Postal Ballot In Section 108 And Section 110 Of The Companies Act 2013 Read With Rule 20 And 22 Of The Companies (Management & Administration) Rule 2014 In terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies ( Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, please find enclosed the consolidated voting results on the resolutions passed at the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company as declared by the Chairman for the 38th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. and Conclude at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSe Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) I, AJAY KUMAR GARG, Managing Director of the Company, Received a mail that Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30(6) read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, the listed entity shall first disclose to stock exchange(s) of all events, as specified in Part A of Schedule III, or information as soon as reasonably possible and not later than twelve hours from the occurrence of event or information. Provided that in case the disclosure is made after twelve hours of occurrence of the event or information, the listed entity shall, along with such disclosures provide explanation for delay I want to acknowledge that delay was observed for Submission of Proceedings of General Meetings was due to delay in providing information Scrutinizer because of technical error. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)