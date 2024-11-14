Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Second quarter ended on 30th Sep 2024. 2. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Chair. Further regarding closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company has already been closed and shall re-open 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Thursday, 14TH November, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Second quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Sep, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 5:30 PM and concluded at 6:00PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 2nd September 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Director Report of the Company for the year ended on 31ST March 2024. 2. The Notice of the 38th Annual general Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday September 25th 2024 at the Registered office of the company. 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process on 38th Annual general Meeting of the company. The Register of members and Share Transfer Books will remain close THURSDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER 2024 to TUESDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13TH August 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and take note on record the Statutory Auditors report on Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Chair. Further regarding closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company has already been closed and shall re-open 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Tuesday, 13TH August, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditors of the Company for First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Tuesday, 13TH August, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report issued by statutory Auditors of the Company for First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Statutory Auditors report on audited financial results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:30PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 May 2024

N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30TH May 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31th March 2024. 2. To consider and take note on record the Statutory Auditors report on Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31th March 2024 3. To Consider and approve the appointment of Sweeti Shaifali and Associates as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2024-2025. 4. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Thursday, 30TH May, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report issued by statutory Auditors of the Company for quarter and year end on 31STMarch, 2024. 2. Statutory Auditors report on audited financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31th March, 2024. 3. Appointment of Sweeti Shaifali and Associates as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2024-2025. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:30PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024