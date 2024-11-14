|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting under regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
