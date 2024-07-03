iifl-logo-icon 1
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7,482.65
(-3.30%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

77.48

122.69

81.1

58.24

53.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

77.48

122.69

81.1

58.24

53.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.14

1.3

4.27

3.87

0.17

Total Income

78.63

123.98

85.37

62.1

53.55

Total Expenditure

7.7

7.12

13.02

20.77

37.18

PBIDT

70.93

116.86

72.34

41.34

16.37

Interest

0.16

0.47

0

0

0

PBDT

70.77

116.39

72.34

41.34

16.37

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.32

25.96

10.55

4.71

2.07

Deferred Tax

2.9

3.41

2.91

1.22

-3.12

Reported Profit After Tax

54.53

87.01

58.87

35.39

17.4

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

1.89

0.3

0.11

-0.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

54.6

85.12

58.57

35.28

17.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

1.28

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

54.6

85.12

58.57

34

17.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

106.18

169.41

114.63

68.9

33.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

91.54

95.24

89.19

70.98

30.66

PBDTM(%)

91.33

94.86

89.19

70.98

30.66

PATM(%)

70.37

70.91

72.58

60.76

32.59

