Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
77.48
122.69
81.1
58.24
53.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
77.48
122.69
81.1
58.24
53.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.14
1.3
4.27
3.87
0.17
Total Income
78.63
123.98
85.37
62.1
53.55
Total Expenditure
7.7
7.12
13.02
20.77
37.18
PBIDT
70.93
116.86
72.34
41.34
16.37
Interest
0.16
0.47
0
0
0
PBDT
70.77
116.39
72.34
41.34
16.37
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.32
25.96
10.55
4.71
2.07
Deferred Tax
2.9
3.41
2.91
1.22
-3.12
Reported Profit After Tax
54.53
87.01
58.87
35.39
17.4
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
1.89
0.3
0.11
-0.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
54.6
85.12
58.57
35.28
17.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
1.28
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
54.6
85.12
58.57
34
17.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
106.18
169.41
114.63
68.9
33.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
91.54
95.24
89.19
70.98
30.66
PBDTM(%)
91.33
94.86
89.19
70.98
30.66
PATM(%)
70.37
70.91
72.58
60.76
32.59
