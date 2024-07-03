Summary

Nalwa Sons Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Strips Limited on November 18, 1970. The Company name was changed from Jindal Strips Limited to Nalwa Sons Investments Limited on February 22, 2005. The Company is registered as a NBFC under RBI guidelines and is engaged in the business of investing in the shares of group companies, granting loans to the group companies, for which the Company receives dividend, interest respectively.Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates became public in 1975 which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh. JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and steel industry without any technical collaboration; all its technology is developed in-house. The stainless steel produced by the company is mostly used for utensils, while cold-rolled coils are partially used captively by a group concern for GP/GC sheets and the remaining is sold to the automobile and two-wheeler industry. JSL one of Indias largest stainless steel producers with a market share of 40%.The company came out with an issue of partly convertible debentures in Apr.92 to finance the expansion of capacity to 6,00,000 tpa of sponge iron and 5,00,000 tpa of pig iron. It has also to set up a captive power plant of 45 MVA. Jindal Holdings is a subsidiary of the company

