Open₹8,144.45
Prev. Close₹8,116.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹446.42
Day's High₹8,201
Day's Low₹7,879.65
52 Week's High₹9,974
52 Week's Low₹3,030.3
Book Value₹23,848.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,051.25
P/E62.04
EPS130.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,199.3
7,801.27
7,800.22
5,042.3
Net Worth
12,204.44
7,806.41
7,805.36
5,047.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-16.49
-53.48
6.39
-40.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
88.4
133.5
93.07
65.12
58.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.4
133.5
93.07
65.12
58.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.2
0.06
4.28
3.9
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Kumar Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Mittal
Independent Director
Nrender Garg
Independent Director
Kanwaljit Singh Thind
Independent Director
Shruti Srivastava
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
Ajay Goyal
Independent Director
Jagdeep Bhargava
Reports by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
Summary
Nalwa Sons Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Strips Limited on November 18, 1970. The Company name was changed from Jindal Strips Limited to Nalwa Sons Investments Limited on February 22, 2005. The Company is registered as a NBFC under RBI guidelines and is engaged in the business of investing in the shares of group companies, granting loans to the group companies, for which the Company receives dividend, interest respectively.Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates became public in 1975 which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh. JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and steel industry without any technical collaboration; all its technology is developed in-house. The stainless steel produced by the company is mostly used for utensils, while cold-rolled coils are partially used captively by a group concern for GP/GC sheets and the remaining is sold to the automobile and two-wheeler industry. JSL one of Indias largest stainless steel producers with a market share of 40%.The company came out with an issue of partly convertible debentures in Apr.92 to finance the expansion of capacity to 6,00,000 tpa of sponge iron and 5,00,000 tpa of pig iron. It has also to set up a captive power plant of 45 MVA. Jindal Holdings is a subsidiary of the company
Read More
The Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7881.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is ₹4051.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is 62.04 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is ₹3030.3 and ₹9974 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.11%, 3 Years at 72.31%, 1 Year at 156.28%, 6 Month at 76.68%, 3 Month at 61.98% and 1 Month at 0.15%.
