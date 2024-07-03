iifl-logo-icon 1
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Share Price

7,881.8
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8,144.45
  • Day's High8,201
  • 52 Wk High9,974
  • Prev. Close8,116.05
  • Day's Low7,879.65
  • 52 Wk Low 3,030.3
  • Turnover (lac)446.42
  • P/E62.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23,848.53
  • EPS130.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,051.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8,144.45

Prev. Close

8,116.05

Turnover(Lac.)

446.42

Day's High

8,201

Day's Low

7,879.65

52 Week's High

9,974

52 Week's Low

3,030.3

Book Value

23,848.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,051.25

P/E

62.04

EPS

130.77

Divi. Yield

0

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.09%

Foreign: 0.08%

Indian: 55.53%

Non-Promoter- 5.49%

Institutions: 5.49%

Non-Institutions: 38.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,199.3

7,801.27

7,800.22

5,042.3

Net Worth

12,204.44

7,806.41

7,805.36

5,047.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-16.49

-53.48

6.39

-40.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

88.4

133.5

93.07

65.12

58.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.4

133.5

93.07

65.12

58.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.2

0.06

4.28

3.9

0.07

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Kumar Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Mittal

Independent Director

Nrender Garg

Independent Director

Kanwaljit Singh Thind

Independent Director

Shruti Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

Ajay Goyal

Independent Director

Jagdeep Bhargava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

Summary

Nalwa Sons Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Strips Limited on November 18, 1970. The Company name was changed from Jindal Strips Limited to Nalwa Sons Investments Limited on February 22, 2005. The Company is registered as a NBFC under RBI guidelines and is engaged in the business of investing in the shares of group companies, granting loans to the group companies, for which the Company receives dividend, interest respectively.Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates became public in 1975 which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh. JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and steel industry without any technical collaboration; all its technology is developed in-house. The stainless steel produced by the company is mostly used for utensils, while cold-rolled coils are partially used captively by a group concern for GP/GC sheets and the remaining is sold to the automobile and two-wheeler industry. JSL one of Indias largest stainless steel producers with a market share of 40%.The company came out with an issue of partly convertible debentures in Apr.92 to finance the expansion of capacity to 6,00,000 tpa of sponge iron and 5,00,000 tpa of pig iron. It has also to set up a captive power plant of 45 MVA. Jindal Holdings is a subsidiary of the company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd share price today?

The Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7881.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is ₹4051.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is 62.04 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is ₹3030.3 and ₹9974 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd?

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.11%, 3 Years at 72.31%, 1 Year at 156.28%, 6 Month at 76.68%, 3 Month at 61.98% and 1 Month at 0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.62 %
Institutions - 5.50 %
Public - 38.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

