Nalwa Sons Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Strips Limited on November 18, 1970. The Company name was changed from Jindal Strips Limited to Nalwa Sons Investments Limited on February 22, 2005. The Company is registered as a NBFC under RBI guidelines and is engaged in the business of investing in the shares of group companies, granting loans to the group companies, for which the Company receives dividend, interest respectively.Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates became public in 1975 which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh. JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and steel industry without any technical collaboration; all its technology is developed in-house. The stainless steel produced by the company is mostly used for utensils, while cold-rolled coils are partially used captively by a group concern for GP/GC sheets and the remaining is sold to the automobile and two-wheeler industry. JSL one of Indias largest stainless steel producers with a market share of 40%.The company came out with an issue of partly convertible debentures in Apr.92 to finance the expansion of capacity to 6,00,000 tpa of sponge iron and 5,00,000 tpa of pig iron. It has also to set up a captive power plant of 45 MVA. Jindal Holdings is a subsidiary of the company. In 1994-95, Brahmputra Capital and Finance Services Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary.During the year 1998-99, as per the scheme of arrangement between Jindal Strips and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd(JSPL), the former hived off its Raigarh and Raipur divisons to JSPL. In Dec.99, it placed 5.75% foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to the international investors for an aggregate amount of USD 30 million. The issue was oversubscribed to the extent of USD 3.5 million. The Vasind division of the company has been hived off to a subsidiary -Jindal Steel & Alloy Ltd w.e.f from Jan.2000.The Phase II of the stainless steel cold rolling project, wherein the cold rolling capacity was increased to 90,000 tpa and has commenced trial run production. All the value additional lines constituting of skin pass mill, strip grinding line and bright annealing line have already been commissioned. The company acquired a 60,000 tpa stainless steel cold rolling facility of Bethlehem Steel at Massillon, USA at a project cost of USD 5 million.JSL has decided to incorporate a wholly- owned IT subsidiary, Cross-Border IT (India), to foray into the global IT services business. It becomes the second company from the Rs 4,000-crore O P Jindal Group to diversify into the high net worth IT sector after Jindal Steel and Power.As a part of restructuring the company, Jindal Strips demerged its Stainless Steel division to Jindal Stainless Steel Ltd. and the same was approved by the Honble Punjab and Haryana Court. Consequent upon sanctioning of the Scheme of Arrangement & Demerger between Jindal Strips Limited and Jindal Stainless Limited, the stainless steel undertaking of Jindal Strips Limited with all the properties, assets, rights and powers stood transferred to and vest in Jindal Stainless Limited w.e.f 1 April 2002. Henceforth, all the manufacturing activities of stainless steel are being carried out by Jindal Stainless Limited.As on 31st March, 2015, the Company had 5 direct and step down subsidiaries, namely (i) Jindal Steel & Alloys Ltd. (JSAL) (ii) Jindal Holdings Ltd.(JHL) (iii) Jindal Stainless(Mauritius) Ltd.(JSML) (iv)Massillon Stainless Inc. (MSI) -through JSML and (v) Brahmaputra Capital & Financial Services Ltd.During the financial year 2019-20, Jindal Holdings Limited with requisite approval of RBI and of Ministry of Corporate Affairs changed the nature of its business from NBFC to Non-NBFCs Company. Jindal Stainless (Mauritius) Limited (JSML), a wholly owned subsidiary, ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 2nd December, 2020 upon transfer of entire shareholding of the Company in JSML to Mr. Rajeev Rahlan, resident of USA (the Acquirer), on 11th November, 2020.