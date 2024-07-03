iifl-logo-icon 1
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

7,738.1
(1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

59.75

39.65

10.92

25.66

26.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.75

39.65

10.92

25.66

26.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.9

0.06

0.06

0.31

0.53

Total Income

60.64

39.71

10.97

25.97

27.17

Total Expenditure

15.26

0.9

6.2

5.29

1.09

PBIDT

45.38

38.81

4.78

20.69

26.09

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

45.38

38.81

4.78

20.68

26.09

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.63

7.32

0.97

2.25

5.72

Deferred Tax

-0.31

2.28

2.05

1.14

-0.29

Reported Profit After Tax

35.05

29.2

1.75

17.29

20.66

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0.04

0.08

0.05

0.69

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35

29.16

1.67

17.23

19.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35

29.16

1.67

17.23

19.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

68.23

56.86

3.41

33.66

40.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

75.94

97.88

43.77

80.63

97.89

PBDTM(%)

75.94

97.88

43.77

80.59

97.89

PATM(%)

58.66

73.64

16.02

67.38

77.52

