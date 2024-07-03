Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
59.75
39.65
10.92
25.66
26.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.75
39.65
10.92
25.66
26.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.9
0.06
0.06
0.31
0.53
Total Income
60.64
39.71
10.97
25.97
27.17
Total Expenditure
15.26
0.9
6.2
5.29
1.09
PBIDT
45.38
38.81
4.78
20.69
26.09
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
45.38
38.81
4.78
20.68
26.09
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.63
7.32
0.97
2.25
5.72
Deferred Tax
-0.31
2.28
2.05
1.14
-0.29
Reported Profit After Tax
35.05
29.2
1.75
17.29
20.66
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0.04
0.08
0.05
0.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35
29.16
1.67
17.23
19.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35
29.16
1.67
17.23
19.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
68.23
56.86
3.41
33.66
40.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
75.94
97.88
43.77
80.63
97.89
PBDTM(%)
75.94
97.88
43.77
80.59
97.89
PATM(%)
58.66
73.64
16.02
67.38
77.52
