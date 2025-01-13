Nam Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.6
5.27
5.24
4.79
Net Worth
10.99
10.66
10.63
10.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.08
Total Liabilities
11.08
10.75
10.71
10.26
Fixed Assets
0.65
0.4
0.51
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
8.03
7.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.86
6.78
0.39
0.53
Inventories
9
5.54
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.9
1.31
0.86
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-0.78
-0.06
-0.06
-0.15
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.03
-0.43
-0.38
Cash
1.58
3.59
1.78
1.77
Total Assets
11.09
10.77
10.71
10.25
