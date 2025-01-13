iifl-logo-icon 1
Nam Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

146
(-4.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.39

5.39

5.39

5.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.6

5.27

5.24

4.79

Net Worth

10.99

10.66

10.63

10.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.08

Total Liabilities

11.08

10.75

10.71

10.26

Fixed Assets

0.65

0.4

0.51

0.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

8.03

7.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.86

6.78

0.39

0.53

Inventories

9

5.54

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.13

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.9

1.31

0.86

0.93

Sundry Creditors

-0.78

-0.06

-0.06

-0.15

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.03

-0.43

-0.38

Cash

1.58

3.59

1.78

1.77

Total Assets

11.09

10.77

10.71

10.25

