Nam Securities Ltd Share Price

153.2
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open160.85
  • Day's High160.85
  • 52 Wk High198
  • Prev. Close153.2
  • Day's Low153.2
  • 52 Wk Low 66.08
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E225.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.21
  • EPS0.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nam Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

160.85

Prev. Close

153.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

160.85

Day's Low

153.2

52 Week's High

198

52 Week's Low

66.08

Book Value

21.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.61

P/E

225.29

EPS

0.68

Divi. Yield

0

Nam Securities Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Nam Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nam Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nam Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.39

5.39

5.39

5.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.6

5.27

5.24

4.79

Net Worth

10.99

10.66

10.63

10.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.22

-1.62

-0.11

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Nam Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nam Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kiran Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

REKHA CHAUHAN

Director

Divya Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravi Berry

Director

Ashwani Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prakash Chandra Panjikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Gupta

Additional Director

Bhisham Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nam Securities Ltd

Summary

NAM Securities Ltd. is a SEBI registered Member of NSE, BSE, DSE, MCX-SX & NSDL having presence in all segments of Indian financial market, that is Cash, Derivatives, Currency, Mutual funds, Clearing & Depository and was incorporated in July, 1994. Promoted by Mr. Ashwani Goyal in the field of Financial Markets, Merchant Banking & Stock Broking. Mr. Goyal is known for his expertise in market research and his research reports have received wide coverage in the media.The Company is proud to be part of the growth and diversification of Indian Financial markets. The Growth story of NAM coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. Liberalization measures introduced in the Indian stock market since 1992 have made drastic growth in financial sector of the economy. Setting up of regulatory bodies like SEBI, Nationwide fully automated Stock exchange i.e. National Stock Exchange (NSE), electronic based delivery with setting up of NSDL and CSDL depositories is making it more efficient, transparent and investor friendly.The year 2022-23 has been year of fluctuations in the prices of shares. Due to inflationary trends in India & Abroad, more particularly in USA & Europe, the Central Banks of the affected nations including India, were forced to interest repo rates. The interest rates were raised by more than 30% of the previous levels. This resulted into increasing cost of borrowing and higher EMIs for the purchases made by the consumers. With the increased interest
Company FAQs

What is the Nam Securities Ltd share price today?

The Nam Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹153.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nam Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nam Securities Ltd is ₹82.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nam Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nam Securities Ltd is 225.29 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nam Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nam Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nam Securities Ltd is ₹66.08 and ₹198 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nam Securities Ltd?

Nam Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.71%, 3 Years at 44.86%, 1 Year at 109.86%, 6 Month at 27.99%, 3 Month at -11.45% and 1 Month at -5.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nam Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nam Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

