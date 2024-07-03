SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹160.85
Prev. Close₹153.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹160.85
Day's Low₹153.2
52 Week's High₹198
52 Week's Low₹66.08
Book Value₹21.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.61
P/E225.29
EPS0.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.6
5.27
5.24
4.79
Net Worth
10.99
10.66
10.63
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.22
-1.62
-0.11
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kiran Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
REKHA CHAUHAN
Director
Divya Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravi Berry
Director
Ashwani Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prakash Chandra Panjikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Gupta
Additional Director
Bhisham Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nam Securities Ltd
Summary
NAM Securities Ltd. is a SEBI registered Member of NSE, BSE, DSE, MCX-SX & NSDL having presence in all segments of Indian financial market, that is Cash, Derivatives, Currency, Mutual funds, Clearing & Depository and was incorporated in July, 1994. Promoted by Mr. Ashwani Goyal in the field of Financial Markets, Merchant Banking & Stock Broking. Mr. Goyal is known for his expertise in market research and his research reports have received wide coverage in the media.The Company is proud to be part of the growth and diversification of Indian Financial markets. The Growth story of NAM coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. Liberalization measures introduced in the Indian stock market since 1992 have made drastic growth in financial sector of the economy. Setting up of regulatory bodies like SEBI, Nationwide fully automated Stock exchange i.e. National Stock Exchange (NSE), electronic based delivery with setting up of NSDL and CSDL depositories is making it more efficient, transparent and investor friendly.The year 2022-23 has been year of fluctuations in the prices of shares. Due to inflationary trends in India & Abroad, more particularly in USA & Europe, the Central Banks of the affected nations including India, were forced to interest repo rates. The interest rates were raised by more than 30% of the previous levels. This resulted into increasing cost of borrowing and higher EMIs for the purchases made by the consumers. With the increased interest
Read More
The Nam Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹153.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nam Securities Ltd is ₹82.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nam Securities Ltd is 225.29 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nam Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nam Securities Ltd is ₹66.08 and ₹198 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nam Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.71%, 3 Years at 44.86%, 1 Year at 109.86%, 6 Month at 27.99%, 3 Month at -11.45% and 1 Month at -5.72%.
