The Board has considered and approved Annual Report, which includes Notice, Directors report, Mgt. report, and appointment/re-appointment of Directors, Auditors & others. The board didnt recommend final dividend, after due consideration. Hence, Dividend payable is NIL. Out-come of the Board meeting is annexed. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the summary of the proceeding of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024 is attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) we informed that the 30th annual General Meeting of the company was held on Monday, September 30, 2024at W-10D, Western Avenue, Sainik Farms, New Delhi-110062 at 10:30 AM to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM in this regard, please find the following a) The result of Voting by shereholders through remote e-voting and voting by poll in the AGM Venue is attached as annexure 1 b) Scrutinizers Reports dated October01, 2024, pursuant to section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies )management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure 2 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)