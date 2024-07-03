Nam Securities Ltd Summary

NAM Securities Ltd. is a SEBI registered Member of NSE, BSE, DSE, MCX-SX & NSDL having presence in all segments of Indian financial market, that is Cash, Derivatives, Currency, Mutual funds, Clearing & Depository and was incorporated in July, 1994. Promoted by Mr. Ashwani Goyal in the field of Financial Markets, Merchant Banking & Stock Broking. Mr. Goyal is known for his expertise in market research and his research reports have received wide coverage in the media.The Company is proud to be part of the growth and diversification of Indian Financial markets. The Growth story of NAM coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. Liberalization measures introduced in the Indian stock market since 1992 have made drastic growth in financial sector of the economy. Setting up of regulatory bodies like SEBI, Nationwide fully automated Stock exchange i.e. National Stock Exchange (NSE), electronic based delivery with setting up of NSDL and CSDL depositories is making it more efficient, transparent and investor friendly.The year 2022-23 has been year of fluctuations in the prices of shares. Due to inflationary trends in India & Abroad, more particularly in USA & Europe, the Central Banks of the affected nations including India, were forced to interest repo rates. The interest rates were raised by more than 30% of the previous levels. This resulted into increasing cost of borrowing and higher EMIs for the purchases made by the consumers. With the increased interest rates, the banks and other financial institutions started offering higher interest rates on the deposits made by the investing class. This created alternative investment opportunities for investors, with almost Nil risks, compared to investment in equities. The weakening of US economy adversely affected the cash flow of banking industry, resulting into collapse of certain big banks. Due to all these, once again, the stock markets have been adversely affected across the globe. This kind of situation had an impact on Indian stock markets as well on Companys turnover and profitability during the year under consideration.