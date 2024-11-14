iifl-logo-icon 1
Nam Securities Ltd Board Meeting

139
(-4.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Nam Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Nam Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nam Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 14.11.2024 at its registered office at 213 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 at 4:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve- 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of chairman if any. Pursuant to the Provision of the Regulations 30& 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, pleased be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. on 14th November, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Nam Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nam Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06.09.2024 inter alia To fix the day date time and venue of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to consider & approve items as enclosed. The Board has considered and approved Annual Report, which includes Notice, Directors report, Mgt. report, and appointment/re-appointment of Directors, Auditors & others. The board didnt recommend final dividend, after due consideration. Hence, Dividend payable is NIL. Out-come of the Board meeting is annexed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Nam Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nam Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 13.08.2024 at its registered office at 213 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 at 4:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve- 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of chairman if any. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. on 13th August 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Nam Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nam Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 30.05.2024 at its registered office at 213 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 at 4:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve- 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of chairman if any. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, pleased be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. on 30th May, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 07:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Nam Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nam Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday 12.02.2024 at its registered office at 213 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 at 4:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve- 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. 2. Any other Business with the permission of chairman if any. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. on 12th February 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

