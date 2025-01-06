Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.75
3.27
1.58
0.34
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.83
-0.45
-0.1
Working capital
10.15
15.37
10.07
0.26
Other operating items
Operating
12.02
17.65
11.18
0.47
Capital expenditure
0.04
1.07
0.05
-0.05
Free cash flow
12.06
18.72
11.23
0.42
Equity raised
23.77
13.89
8.92
-3.96
Investing
0.29
0
0
0
Financing
0.9
8.52
1.49
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.02
41.13
21.65
-3.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.