iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66
(0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Narbada Gems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.75

3.27

1.58

0.34

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.83

-0.45

-0.1

Working capital

10.15

15.37

10.07

0.26

Other operating items

Operating

12.02

17.65

11.18

0.47

Capital expenditure

0.04

1.07

0.05

-0.05

Free cash flow

12.06

18.72

11.23

0.42

Equity raised

23.77

13.89

8.92

-3.96

Investing

0.29

0

0

0

Financing

0.9

8.52

1.49

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.02

41.13

21.65

-3.53

Narbada Gems : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.