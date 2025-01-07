Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38
55.43
26.26
11.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.44
111.05
126.91
-11.79
Raw materials
-32.82
-49.08
-22.91
-10.43
As % of sales
86.37
88.54
87.26
90.11
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.49
-0.32
-0.13
As % of sales
2.74
2.7
1.23
1.19
Other costs
-0.83
-0.76
-1.33
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.2
1.37
5.06
5.57
Operating profit
3.29
4.08
1.69
0.36
OPM
8.66
7.37
6.44
3.11
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.75
-0.09
0
Other income
0.23
0.08
0
0
Profit before tax
2.75
3.27
1.58
0.34
Taxes
-0.72
-0.83
-0.45
-0.1
Tax rate
-26.32
-25.61
-28.44
-31.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.02
2.43
1.13
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.02
2.43
1.13
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-16.58
114.87
380.68
-53.89
NPM
5.34
4.38
4.31
2.03
