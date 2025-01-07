iifl-logo-icon 1
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.66
(-3.57%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38

55.43

26.26

11.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.44

111.05

126.91

-11.79

Raw materials

-32.82

-49.08

-22.91

-10.43

As % of sales

86.37

88.54

87.26

90.11

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.49

-0.32

-0.13

As % of sales

2.74

2.7

1.23

1.19

Other costs

-0.83

-0.76

-1.33

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.2

1.37

5.06

5.57

Operating profit

3.29

4.08

1.69

0.36

OPM

8.66

7.37

6.44

3.11

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.75

-0.09

0

Other income

0.23

0.08

0

0

Profit before tax

2.75

3.27

1.58

0.34

Taxes

-0.72

-0.83

-0.45

-0.1

Tax rate

-26.32

-25.61

-28.44

-31.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.02

2.43

1.13

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.02

2.43

1.13

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-16.58

114.87

380.68

-53.89

NPM

5.34

4.38

4.31

2.03

