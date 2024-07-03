iifl-logo-icon 1
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Share Price

68.25
(4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.1
  • Day's High68.25
  • 52 Wk High102.46
  • Prev. Close65.59
  • Day's Low65
  • 52 Wk Low 41.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E30.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.69
  • EPS2.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)144.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

65.1

Prev. Close

65.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

68.25

Day's Low

65

52 Week's High

102.46

52 Week's Low

41.8

Book Value

24.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.4

P/E

30.09

EPS

2.18

Divi. Yield

0

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.18

21.18

19.18

17.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.45

23.37

17.38

12.17

Net Worth

49.63

44.55

36.56

29.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38

55.43

26.26

11.57

yoy growth (%)

-31.44

111.05

126.91

-11.79

Raw materials

-32.82

-49.08

-22.91

-10.43

As % of sales

86.37

88.54

87.26

90.11

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.49

-0.32

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.75

3.27

1.58

0.34

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.83

-0.45

-0.1

Working capital

10.15

15.37

10.07

0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.44

111.05

126.91

-11.79

Op profit growth

-19.43

141.72

368.94

-47.01

EBIT growth

-16.07

140.09

386.8

-48.18

Net profit growth

-16.58

114.87

380.68

-53.89

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Sanghi

Executive Director

Ritesh Kumar Sanghi

Executive Director

Bhavna Sanghi

Independent Director

Sunil Garg

Independent Director

Vikram Goel

Independent Director

Balasubramanyam Danturti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riya Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹144.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 30.09 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹41.8 and ₹102.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.82%, 3 Years at 28.17%, 1 Year at 36.25%, 6 Month at 20.73%, 3 Month at -16.08% and 1 Month at 0.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

