Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹65.1
Prev. Close₹65.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹68.25
Day's Low₹65
52 Week's High₹102.46
52 Week's Low₹41.8
Book Value₹24.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.4
P/E30.09
EPS2.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.18
21.18
19.18
17.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.45
23.37
17.38
12.17
Net Worth
49.63
44.55
36.56
29.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38
55.43
26.26
11.57
yoy growth (%)
-31.44
111.05
126.91
-11.79
Raw materials
-32.82
-49.08
-22.91
-10.43
As % of sales
86.37
88.54
87.26
90.11
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.49
-0.32
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.75
3.27
1.58
0.34
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.83
-0.45
-0.1
Working capital
10.15
15.37
10.07
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.44
111.05
126.91
-11.79
Op profit growth
-19.43
141.72
368.94
-47.01
EBIT growth
-16.07
140.09
386.8
-48.18
Net profit growth
-16.58
114.87
380.68
-53.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
Executive Director
Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
Executive Director
Bhavna Sanghi
Independent Director
Sunil Garg
Independent Director
Vikram Goel
Independent Director
Balasubramanyam Danturti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riya Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd
Summary
Starchik Specialities Limited was incorporated on May 5, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name of Singh Foods Limited with the object of carrying on the business of manufacture of Dressed/Frozen chicken and also Animal Feed. The name of the company was changed to Starchik Specialities Limited on December 29, 1992. The company also undertook export of hatching eggs to the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to establish its brand name abroad. Due to slow down in the market growth and poor performance the company has diversified into sale of other meat and fish products at its retail outlets. At present the company is engaged in trading of live broilers birds.
Read More
The Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹144.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 30.09 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹41.8 and ₹102.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.82%, 3 Years at 28.17%, 1 Year at 36.25%, 6 Month at 20.73%, 3 Month at -16.08% and 1 Month at 0.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.