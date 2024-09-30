|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|The Board decided the Date, Time, and Venue for the 32nd Annual General Meeting and approved the Notice for convening the said Annual General Meeting. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday the 30th day of September, 2024 at 3.30 PM. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Narbada-Outcome of the proceedings of 32nd Annual General meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Consolidate scrutinizer report for AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
