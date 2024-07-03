iifl-logo-icon 1
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Company Summary

Starchik Specialities Limited was incorporated on May 5, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name of Singh Foods Limited with the object of carrying on the business of manufacture of Dressed/Frozen chicken and also Animal Feed. The name of the company was changed to Starchik Specialities Limited on December 29, 1992. The company also undertook export of hatching eggs to the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to establish its brand name abroad. Due to slow down in the market growth and poor performance the company has diversified into sale of other meat and fish products at its retail outlets. At present the company is engaged in trading of live broilers birds.

