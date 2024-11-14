Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 for approval of unaudited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the recommendations of Audit Committee and Independent Directors if any for the purpose of Scheme of amalgamation as was discussed by the board in their meeting held on 31.08.2024. 2. To consider adopt and take note of the Share Valuation Report and Share Exchange Ratio as received from the Registered Valuers if any. 3. To take note of the Fairness Opinion as submitted by the Merchant Bankers on the Share Exchange Ratio if any. 4. To consider and subject to the above being transacted to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Narbada Gems and Jewellery Limited (Transferor Company) with Uday Jewellery Industries Limited (Transferee Company /the Company) (Scheme) on a going concern basis under the provisions of section 230-232 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made thereunder 5. To consider and approve obtaining an Adhoc limit upto Rs. 4.5 Crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for meeting the Working Capital Requirement. Outcome of Board meeting held on 16.09.2024 for approval of scheme of arrangement and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Balasubramanyam Danturti (DIN; 10753430) as an Additional Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Mr. Vikram Goel (DIN: 05104754) as an Additional Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company. 3.To consider and grant in-principal approval to the proposal for amalgamation of the Company and Uday Jewellery Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as Proposed Merger) and to Constitute a Specific committee to take all the necessary steps in the name of and on behalf of the Company for the purpose of Proposed Merger. 4. Any other matters Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, 31st August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors to be held on 24.08.2024 to take note of the Sanction Letter issued by Kotak Mahindra bank . Board Meeting held on 24.08.2024 to take on record sanction letter issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank for renewal of working capital limit. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

NARBADA GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome pf the Board Meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Limited in its Board Meeting approved the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Outcome of the circular resolution passed by Board of Directors of the company on 1st April, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024