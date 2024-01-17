|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|The Board approved that the Register of members and the share transfer books will remain close from 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting, and the cut-off date will 23rd September, 2024 for determining the List of shareholders eligible for e-voting for 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company;
