Nath Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.25
224.19
225.36
210.51
Net Worth
245.25
243.19
244.36
229.51
Minority Interest
Debt
135.99
120.47
75.7
50.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.48
24.96
27.85
27.1
Total Liabilities
413.72
388.62
347.91
306.7
Fixed Assets
288.89
264.78
211.08
203.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.25
7.52
11.35
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.12
1.86
2.09
2.03
Networking Capital
100.18
114.32
122.74
98.8
Inventories
45.95
47.48
41.61
34.66
Inventory Days
36.04
43.36
Sundry Debtors
49.82
55.18
63.49
54.17
Debtor Days
55
67.78
Other Current Assets
51.28
57.39
64.24
55.96
Sundry Creditors
-28.5
-27.81
-26.09
-25.9
Creditor Days
22.6
32.4
Other Current Liabilities
-18.37
-17.92
-20.51
-20.09
Cash
6.28
0.14
0.65
2.6
Total Assets
413.72
388.62
347.91
306.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.