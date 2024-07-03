iifl-logo-icon 1
Nath Industries Ltd Share Price

67.7
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.56
  • Day's High69.56
  • 52 Wk High88.75
  • Prev. Close70
  • Day's Low66.2
  • 52 Wk Low 53.66
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E114.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.63
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.63
  • Div. Yield0
Nath Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Nath Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nath Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nath Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 26.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nath Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19

19

19

19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

226.25

224.19

225.36

210.51

Net Worth

245.25

243.19

244.36

229.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

421.33

291.7

298.79

120.21

yoy growth (%)

44.43

-2.37

148.54

9.55

Raw materials

-277.62

-172.17

-173.56

-82.7

As % of sales

65.89

59.02

58.08

68.79

Employee costs

-19.08

-16.84

-19.22

-4.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

16.28

21.64

18.73

3.89

Depreciation

-6.74

-6.43

-6.13

-2.23

Tax paid

0.35

-6.41

-0.52

-1.43

Working capital

16.83

6.52

34.77

3.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.43

-2.37

148.54

9.55

Op profit growth

-13.19

7.56

335.25

16.3

EBIT growth

-16.38

6.93

435.94

30

Net profit growth

9.24

-16.33

640.83

62.88

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Nath Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nath Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Abhaykumar Jain

Independent Director

Kashinath iyer Ganapathy

Independent Director

Madhukar Deshpande

Independent Director

HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT

Managing Director

Akash Kagliwal

Executive Director & CS

Nupur Lodwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nath Industries Ltd

Summary

Nath Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Rama Industrial Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company has plants functional in Paithan (Maharashtra) & Vapi (Gujarat). Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing various types of industrial papers and chemicals. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging material like jute bags, etc, for packing of cement, sugar, fertilisers, polystyrene pellets, minerals, gums, animal food, motors, etc. In 1986, the company expanded its capacity to 17,000 tonnes of kraft paper. In addition, it diversified its activities to produce new value-added products such as low-grammage kraft paper, coated abrasive paper and high-burst sack kraft paper. In 1989, the company proposed to establish another company called Rama Techno Paper & Allied Industries at its existing premises at Vapi. The company expanded its product base to include blue match paper used in match boxes and hard tissue paper which is used for carbon paper, bidi, ciggarette wrappers, tracing paper, kites and colour tissues used in decoration. The company is heading towards a total capacity of 25,300 tpa for value-added papers and 18,000 tpa for kraft paper.The company has now been taken over by Nath Pulp, the flagship of the Nath grou
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nath Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nath Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nath Industries Ltd is ₹128.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nath Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nath Industries Ltd is 114.75 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nath Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nath Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nath Industries Ltd is ₹53.66 and ₹88.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nath Industries Ltd?

Nath Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.77%, 3 Years at -5.95%, 1 Year at -9.02%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -1.73% and 1 Month at -0.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nath Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nath Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.71 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 26.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nath Industries Ltd

