SectorPaper
Open₹69.56
Prev. Close₹70
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹69.56
Day's Low₹66.2
52 Week's High₹88.75
52 Week's Low₹53.66
Book Value₹130.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.63
P/E114.75
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.25
224.19
225.36
210.51
Net Worth
245.25
243.19
244.36
229.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.33
291.7
298.79
120.21
yoy growth (%)
44.43
-2.37
148.54
9.55
Raw materials
-277.62
-172.17
-173.56
-82.7
As % of sales
65.89
59.02
58.08
68.79
Employee costs
-19.08
-16.84
-19.22
-4.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
16.28
21.64
18.73
3.89
Depreciation
-6.74
-6.43
-6.13
-2.23
Tax paid
0.35
-6.41
-0.52
-1.43
Working capital
16.83
6.52
34.77
3.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.43
-2.37
148.54
9.55
Op profit growth
-13.19
7.56
335.25
16.3
EBIT growth
-16.38
6.93
435.94
30
Net profit growth
9.24
-16.33
640.83
62.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Abhaykumar Jain
Independent Director
Kashinath iyer Ganapathy
Independent Director
Madhukar Deshpande
Independent Director
HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT
Managing Director
Akash Kagliwal
Executive Director & CS
Nupur Lodwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nath Industries Ltd
Summary
Nath Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Rama Industrial Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company has plants functional in Paithan (Maharashtra) & Vapi (Gujarat). Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing various types of industrial papers and chemicals. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging material like jute bags, etc, for packing of cement, sugar, fertilisers, polystyrene pellets, minerals, gums, animal food, motors, etc. In 1986, the company expanded its capacity to 17,000 tonnes of kraft paper. In addition, it diversified its activities to produce new value-added products such as low-grammage kraft paper, coated abrasive paper and high-burst sack kraft paper. In 1989, the company proposed to establish another company called Rama Techno Paper & Allied Industries at its existing premises at Vapi. The company expanded its product base to include blue match paper used in match boxes and hard tissue paper which is used for carbon paper, bidi, ciggarette wrappers, tracing paper, kites and colour tissues used in decoration. The company is heading towards a total capacity of 25,300 tpa for value-added papers and 18,000 tpa for kraft paper.The company has now been taken over by Nath Pulp, the flagship of the Nath grou
Read More
The Nath Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nath Industries Ltd is ₹128.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nath Industries Ltd is 114.75 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nath Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nath Industries Ltd is ₹53.66 and ₹88.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nath Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.77%, 3 Years at -5.95%, 1 Year at -9.02%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -1.73% and 1 Month at -0.01%.
