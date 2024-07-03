Summary

Nath Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Rama Industrial Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company has plants functional in Paithan (Maharashtra) & Vapi (Gujarat). Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing various types of industrial papers and chemicals. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging material like jute bags, etc, for packing of cement, sugar, fertilisers, polystyrene pellets, minerals, gums, animal food, motors, etc. In 1986, the company expanded its capacity to 17,000 tonnes of kraft paper. In addition, it diversified its activities to produce new value-added products such as low-grammage kraft paper, coated abrasive paper and high-burst sack kraft paper. In 1989, the company proposed to establish another company called Rama Techno Paper & Allied Industries at its existing premises at Vapi. The company expanded its product base to include blue match paper used in match boxes and hard tissue paper which is used for carbon paper, bidi, ciggarette wrappers, tracing paper, kites and colour tissues used in decoration. The company is heading towards a total capacity of 25,300 tpa for value-added papers and 18,000 tpa for kraft paper.The company has now been taken over by Nath Pulp, the flagship of the Nath grou

