Nath Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.51
(0.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

421.33

291.7

298.79

120.21

yoy growth (%)

44.43

-2.37

148.54

9.55

Raw materials

-277.62

-172.17

-173.56

-82.7

As % of sales

65.89

59.02

58.08

68.79

Employee costs

-19.08

-16.84

-19.22

-4.46

As % of sales

4.52

5.77

6.43

3.71

Other costs

-99.01

-73.17

-78.56

-26.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.49

25.08

26.29

22.23

Operating profit

25.61

29.5

27.43

6.3

OPM

6.07

10.11

9.18

5.24

Depreciation

-6.74

-6.43

-6.13

-2.23

Interest expense

-4.42

-3.12

-4.43

-0.43

Other income

1.84

1.69

1.86

0.25

Profit before tax

16.28

21.64

18.73

3.89

Taxes

0.35

-6.41

-0.52

-1.43

Tax rate

2.2

-29.61

-2.79

-36.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.64

15.23

18.21

2.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.64

15.23

18.21

2.45

yoy growth (%)

9.24

-16.33

640.83

62.88

NPM

3.95

5.22

6.09

2.04

