|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.33
291.7
298.79
120.21
yoy growth (%)
44.43
-2.37
148.54
9.55
Raw materials
-277.62
-172.17
-173.56
-82.7
As % of sales
65.89
59.02
58.08
68.79
Employee costs
-19.08
-16.84
-19.22
-4.46
As % of sales
4.52
5.77
6.43
3.71
Other costs
-99.01
-73.17
-78.56
-26.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.49
25.08
26.29
22.23
Operating profit
25.61
29.5
27.43
6.3
OPM
6.07
10.11
9.18
5.24
Depreciation
-6.74
-6.43
-6.13
-2.23
Interest expense
-4.42
-3.12
-4.43
-0.43
Other income
1.84
1.69
1.86
0.25
Profit before tax
16.28
21.64
18.73
3.89
Taxes
0.35
-6.41
-0.52
-1.43
Tax rate
2.2
-29.61
-2.79
-36.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.64
15.23
18.21
2.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.64
15.23
18.21
2.45
yoy growth (%)
9.24
-16.33
640.83
62.88
NPM
3.95
5.22
6.09
2.04
