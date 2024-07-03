Nath Industries Ltd Summary

Nath Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Rama Industrial Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in July, 1980. The Company has plants functional in Paithan (Maharashtra) & Vapi (Gujarat). Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing various types of industrial papers and chemicals. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging material like jute bags, etc, for packing of cement, sugar, fertilisers, polystyrene pellets, minerals, gums, animal food, motors, etc. In 1986, the company expanded its capacity to 17,000 tonnes of kraft paper. In addition, it diversified its activities to produce new value-added products such as low-grammage kraft paper, coated abrasive paper and high-burst sack kraft paper. In 1989, the company proposed to establish another company called Rama Techno Paper & Allied Industries at its existing premises at Vapi. The company expanded its product base to include blue match paper used in match boxes and hard tissue paper which is used for carbon paper, bidi, ciggarette wrappers, tracing paper, kites and colour tissues used in decoration. The company is heading towards a total capacity of 25,300 tpa for value-added papers and 18,000 tpa for kraft paper.The company has now been taken over by Nath Pulp, the flagship of the Nath group. The proposed amalgamation is to enable pooling of resources of both companies to face competition better.In 2004, Company modified both the machines and started manufacturing high value added and speciality grade papers like Carbon Based Paper, Wax Match Tissue, Napkin Tissue, Interleaving and Lamination grade papers for packaging industry.During the year 2011, the Company introduced Absorbent Kraft paper which is used for manufacturing of base paper.In 2013, the Company expanded Paper Machine No.1 and installed an additional FBC Boiler. It launched higher grade of paper for laminate industries called VERGIN in 2015. It developed MG White Tissue paper for Printing and Gift wrapping. In 2017, the Company commissioned the project to produce LABSA(Acid Slurry) for a capacity of 16000 MT per annum and produced 3863 MTs. It launched a new product for Paper Bags, visualizing the growth in demand of Paper Bags. It launched Colour Tissues in various ten to twelve solid non bleeding colours for fancy Gift wrapping and flowery decoration.In 2022-23, the Companys 1 MW solar power on OPEX model was made operational