|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Result along with Limited review for quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider adpot and publish un audited financial result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited financial result of the company for quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report issued by auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER ADOPT AND PUBLISH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Auidted Fianancial Result for qtr and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for Quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14.02.2024 to consider adopt and publish un audited financial result of the company for quarter/nine month ended 31st December 2023. ENCLOSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR/NINE MONTH ENDED 31.12.2023 WHICH IS DULY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALONGIWTH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT ISSUED BY AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
