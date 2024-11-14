iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nath Industries Ltd Board Meeting

65.02
(-2.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Nath Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Result along with Limited review for quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider adpot and publish un audited financial result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited financial result of the company for quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report issued by auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20248 May 2024
Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER ADOPT AND PUBLISH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Auidted Fianancial Result for qtr and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for Quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14.02.2024 to consider adopt and publish un audited financial result of the company for quarter/nine month ended 31st December 2023. ENCLOSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR/NINE MONTH ENDED 31.12.2023 WHICH IS DULY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALONGIWTH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT ISSUED BY AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Nath Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nath Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.