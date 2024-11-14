Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Result along with Limited review for quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider adpot and publish un audited financial result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited financial result of the company for quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report issued by auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 8 May 2024

Nath Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER ADOPT AND PUBLISH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Auidted Fianancial Result for qtr and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for Quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024