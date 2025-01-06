National Plywood Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.94
0.43
0.23
1.96
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.57
-0.54
-0.42
Tax paid
-0.22
0
0
0
Working capital
15.8
-3.35
1.43
12.76
Other operating items
Operating
16.19
-3.48
1.11
14.29
Capital expenditure
0.17
-20.44
0.24
0.16
Free cash flow
16.36
-23.92
1.36
14.45
Equity raised
-59.51
-92.08
-92.54
-96.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.91
30.13
39.15
32.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-23.24
-85.88
-52.02
-49.53
