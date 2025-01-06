iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plywood Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.32
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

National Plywood Industries Ltd

Natl. Plywood FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.94

0.43

0.23

1.96

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.57

-0.54

-0.42

Tax paid

-0.22

0

0

0

Working capital

15.8

-3.35

1.43

12.76

Other operating items

Operating

16.19

-3.48

1.11

14.29

Capital expenditure

0.17

-20.44

0.24

0.16

Free cash flow

16.36

-23.92

1.36

14.45

Equity raised

-59.51

-92.08

-92.54

-96.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.91

30.13

39.15

32.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-23.24

-85.88

-52.02

-49.53

National Plywood Industries Ltd

