|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
39.82
41.69
43.78
52.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.48
-4.76
-17.03
36.06
Raw materials
-31.15
-32.03
-40.76
-45.68
As % of sales
78.23
76.83
93.1
86.56
Employee costs
-1.7
-3.17
-3.11
-2.89
As % of sales
4.28
7.6
7.11
5.48
Other costs
-6.8
-7.42
-3.95
-3.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.08
17.8
9.03
6.64
Operating profit
0.15
-0.93
-4.05
0.69
OPM
0.39
-2.25
-9.25
1.3
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.57
-0.54
-0.42
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.25
-0.09
-0.07
Other income
1.31
2.2
4.92
1.76
Profit before tax
0.94
0.43
0.23
1.96
Taxes
-0.22
0
0
0
Tax rate
-23.75
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
0.43
0.23
1.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
0.43
0.23
1.96
yoy growth (%)
65.09
88.95
-88.23
-93.6
NPM
1.8
1.04
0.52
3.71
