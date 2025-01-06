iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Plywood Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.32
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Plywood Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

39.82

41.69

43.78

52.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.48

-4.76

-17.03

36.06

Raw materials

-31.15

-32.03

-40.76

-45.68

As % of sales

78.23

76.83

93.1

86.56

Employee costs

-1.7

-3.17

-3.11

-2.89

As % of sales

4.28

7.6

7.11

5.48

Other costs

-6.8

-7.42

-3.95

-3.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.08

17.8

9.03

6.64

Operating profit

0.15

-0.93

-4.05

0.69

OPM

0.39

-2.25

-9.25

1.3

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.57

-0.54

-0.42

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.25

-0.09

-0.07

Other income

1.31

2.2

4.92

1.76

Profit before tax

0.94

0.43

0.23

1.96

Taxes

-0.22

0

0

0

Tax rate

-23.75

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

0.43

0.23

1.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0.43

0.23

1.96

yoy growth (%)

65.09

88.95

-88.23

-93.6

NPM

1.8

1.04

0.52

3.71

Natl. Plywood : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National Plywood Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.