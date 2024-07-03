iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plywood Industries Ltd Share Price

7.32
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open7.18
  • Day's High7.32
  • 52 Wk High9.28
  • Prev. Close6.98
  • Day's Low7.18
  • 52 Wk Low 3.94
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

National Plywood Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

7.18

Prev. Close

6.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

7.32

Day's Low

7.18

52 Week's High

9.28

52 Week's Low

3.94

Book Value

-3.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

National Plywood Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

National Plywood Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Plywood Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.42%

Non-Promoter- 59.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Plywood Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.67

5.85

5.85

5.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-33.01

-45.61

-46.04

-46.27

Net Worth

-7.34

-39.76

-40.19

-40.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

39.82

41.69

43.78

52.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.48

-4.76

-17.03

36.06

Raw materials

-31.15

-32.03

-40.76

-45.68

As % of sales

78.23

76.83

93.1

86.56

Employee costs

-1.7

-3.17

-3.11

-2.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.94

0.43

0.23

1.96

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.57

-0.54

-0.42

Tax paid

-0.22

0

0

0

Working capital

15.8

-3.35

1.43

12.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.48

-4.76

-17.03

36.06

Op profit growth

-116.65

-76.85

-687.03

-105.43

EBIT growth

64.72

110.76

-83.83

-93.37

Net profit growth

65.09

88.95

-88.23

-93.6

No Record Found

National Plywood Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

865.2

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589.4

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.65

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

315.65

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,304.3

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Plywood Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Periwal

Independent Director

V K Sharma.

Director

Malvika Periwal

Independent Director

Abhijit Sarkar

Independent Director

B G Jaju

Company Secretary

Shruti Bothra

Independent Director

Pradeep Bharat Shethia

Independent Director

Laxmi Narain Baheti

Independent Director

Arun Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Plywood Industries Ltd

Summary

National Plywood Industries Ltd was incorporated in December 11, 1973. The Company is a pioneer in the Indian plywood industry and one of the first few manufacturers to venture into producing a wide range of high quality plywood and related products. Its plywood, block boards, flush doors and laminates are sold under the National brand, which has a strong prominence in market because of its quality, steady marketing policies and constant product enhancement through research and development.The Company received all the No Dues Certificate from Banks and Title deeds of the Companys units at Hosur and Margherita have been also released on 10th May 2017. Consequently there is no secured debt outstanding on the Company as on date. As a result, the Company is making efforts to arrange working capital to utilize spare capacity and production resources optimally as there is a potential demand for Companys products due to its quality and brand name.
Company FAQs

What is the National Plywood Industries Ltd share price today?

The National Plywood Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd is ₹18.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Plywood Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Plywood Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Plywood Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plywood Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plywood Industries Ltd is ₹3.94 and ₹9.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Plywood Industries Ltd?

National Plywood Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.10%, 3 Years at -13.81%, 1 Year at 12.58%, 6 Month at 40.16%, 3 Month at 14.05% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Plywood Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Plywood Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.57 %

