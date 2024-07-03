Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹7.18
Prev. Close₹6.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹7.32
Day's Low₹7.18
52 Week's High₹9.28
52 Week's Low₹3.94
Book Value₹-3.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.67
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-33.01
-45.61
-46.04
-46.27
Net Worth
-7.34
-39.76
-40.19
-40.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
39.82
41.69
43.78
52.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.48
-4.76
-17.03
36.06
Raw materials
-31.15
-32.03
-40.76
-45.68
As % of sales
78.23
76.83
93.1
86.56
Employee costs
-1.7
-3.17
-3.11
-2.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.94
0.43
0.23
1.96
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.57
-0.54
-0.42
Tax paid
-0.22
0
0
0
Working capital
15.8
-3.35
1.43
12.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.48
-4.76
-17.03
36.06
Op profit growth
-116.65
-76.85
-687.03
-105.43
EBIT growth
64.72
110.76
-83.83
-93.37
Net profit growth
65.09
88.95
-88.23
-93.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
865.2
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589.4
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.65
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
315.65
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,304.3
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Periwal
Independent Director
V K Sharma.
Director
Malvika Periwal
Independent Director
Abhijit Sarkar
Independent Director
B G Jaju
Company Secretary
Shruti Bothra
Independent Director
Pradeep Bharat Shethia
Independent Director
Laxmi Narain Baheti
Independent Director
Arun Jhunjhunwala
Reports by National Plywood Industries Ltd
Summary
National Plywood Industries Ltd was incorporated in December 11, 1973. The Company is a pioneer in the Indian plywood industry and one of the first few manufacturers to venture into producing a wide range of high quality plywood and related products. Its plywood, block boards, flush doors and laminates are sold under the National brand, which has a strong prominence in market because of its quality, steady marketing policies and constant product enhancement through research and development.The Company received all the No Dues Certificate from Banks and Title deeds of the Companys units at Hosur and Margherita have been also released on 10th May 2017. Consequently there is no secured debt outstanding on the Company as on date. As a result, the Company is making efforts to arrange working capital to utilize spare capacity and production resources optimally as there is a potential demand for Companys products due to its quality and brand name.
The National Plywood Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Plywood Industries Ltd is ₹18.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Plywood Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Plywood Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Plywood Industries Ltd is ₹3.94 and ₹9.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Plywood Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.10%, 3 Years at -13.81%, 1 Year at 12.58%, 6 Month at 40.16%, 3 Month at 14.05% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
