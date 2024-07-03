iifl-logo-icon 1
National Plywood Industries Ltd Company Summary

7.32
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

National Plywood Industries Ltd Summary

National Plywood Industries Ltd was incorporated in December 11, 1973. The Company is a pioneer in the Indian plywood industry and one of the first few manufacturers to venture into producing a wide range of high quality plywood and related products. Its plywood, block boards, flush doors and laminates are sold under the National brand, which has a strong prominence in market because of its quality, steady marketing policies and constant product enhancement through research and development.The Company received all the No Dues Certificate from Banks and Title deeds of the Companys units at Hosur and Margherita have been also released on 10th May 2017. Consequently there is no secured debt outstanding on the Company as on date. As a result, the Company is making efforts to arrange working capital to utilize spare capacity and production resources optimally as there is a potential demand for Companys products due to its quality and brand name.

