Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.12
1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.3
Working capital
-0.08
0.14
-0.1
0.63
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
0.1
-0.02
1.33
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.07
0.1
-0.02
1.33
Equity raised
1.21
1.28
1.2
-0.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.04
1.5
0.82
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.18
2.89
2
1.28
