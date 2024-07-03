Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹13.85
Prev. Close₹13.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.28
Day's High₹13.85
Day's Low₹12.71
52 Week's High₹18.3
52 Week's Low₹8.33
Book Value₹12.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.52
P/E73.89
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.37
11.37
11.37
11.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.01
0.86
0.68
0.61
Net Worth
12.38
12.23
12.05
11.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0
0.44
1.04
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-56.94
579.01
Raw materials
-0.08
0
0
0
As % of sales
67.29
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.12
1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.3
Working capital
-0.08
0.14
-0.1
0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-56.94
579.01
Op profit growth
-113.49
-128.2
-88.8
821.85
EBIT growth
-113.49
-125.98
-87.84
821.85
Net profit growth
-108.68
-143.62
-89.63
822.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Arunkumar D Prajapati
Executive Director & CFO
Manish Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darshangi Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suryakant Govind Lohar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Waman Vishe
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Natural Biocon (India) Ltd
Summary
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd (NBL), was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 27th August, 1992 and obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 8th September, 1992. The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of chemicals, natural extracts and agricultural produces. The Companys principal revenue stream is retail trading of agricultural produce and commodities. Food color manufactured from Bixa orellana is in natural form and hence it is least harmful on human health as compared with synthetic colors which cause cancer in various parts of the body besides being the cause of number of diseases. Owing to such reasons, world-wide restriction have been imposed against use of coal-tar colors and world health, food and drug authorities have restricted the use of coal-tar color in consumables while some of the European countries have virtually banned the use of coal-tar color and hence strictly restricted its uses especially in consumable items.Hence, the Management of the Company decided to venture into the chemical and agriculture produce, also due to which some of the region of the State of Gujarat were selected for trading in the chemical and agriculture produce segment to various related industries. The Company received good response in the chemical and agriculture produce segment. The Company came out with a new project, Norbixin (Natural Food Colour) with an installed capac
Read More
The Natural Biocon India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natural Biocon India Ltd is ₹33.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Natural Biocon India Ltd is 73.89 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natural Biocon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natural Biocon India Ltd is ₹8.33 and ₹18.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Natural Biocon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.25%, 3 Years at -0.40%, 1 Year at -2.21%, 6 Month at 20.36%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at -2.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.