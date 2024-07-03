iifl-logo-icon 1
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Share Price

13
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.85
  • Day's High13.85
  • 52 Wk High18.3
  • Prev. Close13.3
  • Day's Low12.71
  • 52 Wk Low 8.33
  • Turnover (lac)2.28
  • P/E73.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.46
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.52
  • Div. Yield0
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

13.85

Prev. Close

13.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2.28

Day's High

13.85

Day's Low

12.71

52 Week's High

18.3

52 Week's Low

8.33

Book Value

12.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.52

P/E

73.89

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.35%

Non-Promoter- 90.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.37

11.37

11.37

11.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.01

0.86

0.68

0.61

Net Worth

12.38

12.23

12.05

11.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0

0.44

1.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-56.94

579.01

Raw materials

-0.08

0

0

0

As % of sales

67.29

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0.12

1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.3

Working capital

-0.08

0.14

-0.1

0.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-56.94

579.01

Op profit growth

-113.49

-128.2

-88.8

821.85

EBIT growth

-113.49

-125.98

-87.84

821.85

Net profit growth

-108.68

-143.62

-89.63

822.09

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Natural Biocon (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Arunkumar D Prajapati

Executive Director & CFO

Manish Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darshangi Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suryakant Govind Lohar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Waman Vishe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natural Biocon (India) Ltd

Summary

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd (NBL), was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 27th August, 1992 and obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 8th September, 1992. The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of chemicals, natural extracts and agricultural produces. The Companys principal revenue stream is retail trading of agricultural produce and commodities. Food color manufactured from Bixa orellana is in natural form and hence it is least harmful on human health as compared with synthetic colors which cause cancer in various parts of the body besides being the cause of number of diseases. Owing to such reasons, world-wide restriction have been imposed against use of coal-tar colors and world health, food and drug authorities have restricted the use of coal-tar color in consumables while some of the European countries have virtually banned the use of coal-tar color and hence strictly restricted its uses especially in consumable items.Hence, the Management of the Company decided to venture into the chemical and agriculture produce, also due to which some of the region of the State of Gujarat were selected for trading in the chemical and agriculture produce segment to various related industries. The Company received good response in the chemical and agriculture produce segment. The Company came out with a new project, Norbixin (Natural Food Colour) with an installed capac
Company FAQs

What is the Natural Biocon India Ltd share price today?

The Natural Biocon India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Natural Biocon India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natural Biocon India Ltd is ₹33.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Natural Biocon India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Natural Biocon India Ltd is 73.89 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Natural Biocon India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natural Biocon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natural Biocon India Ltd is ₹8.33 and ₹18.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Natural Biocon India Ltd?

Natural Biocon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.25%, 3 Years at -0.40%, 1 Year at -2.21%, 6 Month at 20.36%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at -2.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Natural Biocon India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Natural Biocon India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.64 %

