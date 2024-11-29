|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|We are pleased to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the M/s. Natural Biocon (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at its registered office at A/1007, Sankalp Iconic, Opp. Vikram Nagar, Iscon Temple Cross Road, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380054. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Revised proceeding of EGM held on November 29,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024) Enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
|EGM
|2 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|EGM 23/05/2024 Declaration of Voting Result and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
