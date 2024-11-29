iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd EGM

13.03
(-2.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Natural Biocon CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
We are pleased to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the M/s. Natural Biocon (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at its registered office at A/1007, Sankalp Iconic, Opp. Vikram Nagar, Iscon Temple Cross Road, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380054. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Revised proceeding of EGM held on November 29,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024) Enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
EGM2 May 202423 May 2024
EGM 23/05/2024 Declaration of Voting Result and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Natural Biocon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Natural Biocon (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.