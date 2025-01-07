iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.34
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Natural Biocon (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0

0.44

1.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-56.94

579.01

Raw materials

-0.08

0

0

0

As % of sales

67.29

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

As % of sales

10.91

0

5.03

0.14

Other costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.31

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.55

0

70.01

3.89

Operating profit

0

-0.03

0.11

1

OPM

3.23

0

24.95

95.95

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-8.19

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0.12

1

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.3

Tax rate

-25

0

-39.98

-29.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.03

0.07

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.03

0.07

0.7

yoy growth (%)

-108.68

-143.62

-89.63

822.09

NPM

2.08

0

16.17

67.18

Natural Biocon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Natural Biocon (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.