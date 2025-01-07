Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0
0.44
1.04
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-56.94
579.01
Raw materials
-0.08
0
0
0
As % of sales
67.29
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
As % of sales
10.91
0
5.03
0.14
Other costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.31
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.55
0
70.01
3.89
Operating profit
0
-0.03
0.11
1
OPM
3.23
0
24.95
95.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-8.19
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.12
1
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.3
Tax rate
-25
0
-39.98
-29.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.03
0.07
0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.03
0.07
0.7
yoy growth (%)
-108.68
-143.62
-89.63
822.09
NPM
2.08
0
16.17
67.18
