Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Summary

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd (NBL), was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 27th August, 1992 and obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 8th September, 1992. The Company was a pioneer manufacturer of natural color based on modern technology. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of chemicals, natural extracts and agricultural produces. The Companys principal revenue stream is retail trading of agricultural produce and commodities. Food color manufactured from Bixa orellana is in natural form and hence it is least harmful on human health as compared with synthetic colors which cause cancer in various parts of the body besides being the cause of number of diseases. Owing to such reasons, world-wide restriction have been imposed against use of coal-tar colors and world health, food and drug authorities have restricted the use of coal-tar color in consumables while some of the European countries have virtually banned the use of coal-tar color and hence strictly restricted its uses especially in consumable items.Hence, the Management of the Company decided to venture into the chemical and agriculture produce, also due to which some of the region of the State of Gujarat were selected for trading in the chemical and agriculture produce segment to various related industries. The Company received good response in the chemical and agriculture produce segment. The Company came out with a new project, Norbixin (Natural Food Colour) with an installed capacity of 180 TPA at Gujarat. It proposed to manufacture Bixa Orellana Seeds as the main material of Natural Food Colour, for this, it developed Nucleus Farm costing Rs. 1.80 crores. To meet the above expenses, the Company came out with a Public Issue of 76,25,000 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 7.63 crores.