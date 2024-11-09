iifl-logo-icon 1
Natural Biocon (India) Ltd Board Meeting

13.52
(4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Natural Biocon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting9 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Saturday, November 09, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. and concluded on 03:15 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the disclosure of related party transactions for the first half year ended on September 30, 2024. 3)Reviewed the other businesses of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters stated in enclosed board meeting intimation. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) to approve the proposal of investment in Equity Shares by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. Trendytactics Marketing Private Limited (TMPL); (ii) to approve the proposal of investment in Equity Shares by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. Western Agrotech Innovative Limited (WAIL); (iii) to approve appointment of requisite intermediaries (Valuer Consultants) required for the purpose of abovementioned investment; (iv) to authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Trendytactics Marketing Private Limited (TMPL) and M/s. Western Agrotech Innovative Limited (WAIL) to constitute a committee for the same; and (v) any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2.Fix the day date time and venue of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice thereof. 3.Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 4.Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 32nd Annual General Meeting. 5.Any other business with the permission of Chairman.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Board considered and approved the following: 1)Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2)Reviewed the other businesses of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Outcome of Preferential Allotment Committee at their meeting held on 20th July, 2024
Board Meeting18 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on records the In-principle approval received from BSE Ltd. dated 15th July 2024 for the issue and allotment of 14410000 Equity Shares on preferential basis 2.To allot Equity shares on Preferential Basis to the proposed preferential allottees for consideration in cash pursuant to receipt of application & allotment money will be receipt in the Preferential Issue Bank Account of the company 3.To constitute the Preferential Allotment Committee for allotment of Equity Shares 3.To authorized to Preferential Allotment Committee for allotment of Equity Shares 4.To Authorised to the Managing Director/ Executive Directors and Company Secretary to making applications of Listing Trading and Corporate action with Stock Exchange and make necessary filling of E-forms with concerned ROC 5.Any other matters with the permission of chairman 1. The Board of Directors took on records the In-Principle Approval Letter No. LOD/PREF/AM/FIP/578/2024-25 vide dated July 15, 2024 for Preferential issue of 1,44,10,000 Equity Shares to the non-promoters at a price of Rs. 13.50/- (Including premium of RS. 3.50/-) per share; 2. The Board of Director took on records that the company has receipt the Share Application money of Rs. 54,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty-Four Lakh Only) in the Preferential Shares bank account of the company, from 3 proposed allottees (Equity Shares Allottees) out of 7 Proposed Equity Shares Allottees, the Board of Directors allotted 4,00,000 (Four Lakh only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each face value fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 13.50/- per share including premium of Rs. 3.50/- per share, as per terms approved by shareholders through resolution passed in the EOGM held on 23rd May, 2024 and SEBI Guidelines for Preferential Issue and the details of allotment of equity shares are as follows: Detailed as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Postponement of Board Meeting for adoption of audited results - 31.03.2024. New Date of Board Meeting shall be 30th May,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Reg 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations along with the Auditors Report thereon. The board meeting commenced at 03.00p.m. and concluded at 04.30p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202430 Mar 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to be held on 3rd April 2024 to consider : 1. To increase in authorised share capital of the company up to Rs. 300000000 (Rupees Thirty Crore) by addition of Rs. 180000000 (Rupees Eighteen Crore) in the existing capital of the company subject to approval of members in ensuing general meeting; 2. To discuss and approve the proposal for fund raising through Issue of Equity Shares by way of permissible mode (Preferential/right issue) by the company; 3. Any other business with the permission of chair; and Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2023 for consideration and approval of the business submitted vide intimation dated March 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Intimation of Meeting of Independent Directors of the company Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Natural Biocon (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report.; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

