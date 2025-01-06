iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturite Agro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.05
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Naturite Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.65

0.04

0.17

0.2

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

2.08

-0.35

-0.3

0.7

Other operating items

Operating

2.6

-0.42

-0.2

0.82

Capital expenditure

0.24

0.15

9.69

-2.96

Free cash flow

2.84

-0.27

9.48

-2.13

Equity raised

14.4

14.29

6.2

-1.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.92

0.57

0.84

1.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.16

14.58

16.52

-2.3

