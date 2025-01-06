Naturite Agro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.04
0.17
0.2
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
2.08
-0.35
-0.3
0.7
Other operating items
Operating
2.6
-0.42
-0.2
0.82
Capital expenditure
0.24
0.15
9.69
-2.96
Free cash flow
2.84
-0.27
9.48
-2.13
Equity raised
14.4
14.29
6.2
-1.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.92
0.57
0.84
1.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.16
14.58
16.52
-2.3
