Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.69
11.99
2.54
4.72
yoy growth (%)
5.84
371.1
-46.13
164.17
Raw materials
-9.64
-9.83
-0.36
-2.66
As % of sales
76.01
81.99
14.27
56.47
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.57
-0.64
-0.68
As % of sales
4.91
4.82
25.35
14.57
Other costs
-1.63
-1.42
-1.35
-1.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.88
11.89
53.37
26.11
Operating profit
0.78
0.15
0.17
0.13
OPM
6.18
1.27
7
2.83
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.09
0.14
Profit before tax
0.65
0.04
0.17
0.2
Taxes
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax rate
-4.63
13.67
1.74
-4.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.62
0.04
0.17
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.62
0.04
0.17
0.19
yoy growth (%)
1,200.66
-72.63
-8.85
12.32
NPM
4.93
0.4
6.91
4.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.