iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naturite Agro Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

133.2
(4.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Naturite Agro Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.69

11.99

2.54

4.72

yoy growth (%)

5.84

371.1

-46.13

164.17

Raw materials

-9.64

-9.83

-0.36

-2.66

As % of sales

76.01

81.99

14.27

56.47

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.57

-0.64

-0.68

As % of sales

4.91

4.82

25.35

14.57

Other costs

-1.63

-1.42

-1.35

-1.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.88

11.89

53.37

26.11

Operating profit

0.78

0.15

0.17

0.13

OPM

6.18

1.27

7

2.83

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.09

0.14

Profit before tax

0.65

0.04

0.17

0.2

Taxes

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax rate

-4.63

13.67

1.74

-4.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.62

0.04

0.17

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.62

0.04

0.17

0.19

yoy growth (%)

1,200.66

-72.63

-8.85

12.32

NPM

4.93

0.4

6.91

4.08

Naturite Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Naturite Agro Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.