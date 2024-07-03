iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naturite Agro Products Ltd Share Price

127.05
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127.05
  • Day's High127.05
  • 52 Wk High1,069.8
  • Prev. Close121
  • Day's Low127.05
  • 52 Wk Low 82
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E40.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.14
  • EPS3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Naturite Agro Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

127.05

Prev. Close

121

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

127.05

Day's Low

127.05

52 Week's High

1,069.8

52 Week's Low

82

Book Value

22.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.29

P/E

40.33

EPS

3

Divi. Yield

0

Naturite Agro Products Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Naturite Agro Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Naturite Agro Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.05%

Non-Promoter- 30.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Naturite Agro Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.87

7.52

8.11

7.83

Net Worth

13.17

12.82

13.41

13.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.69

11.99

2.54

4.72

yoy growth (%)

5.84

371.1

-46.13

164.17

Raw materials

-9.64

-9.83

-0.36

-2.66

As % of sales

76.01

81.99

14.27

56.47

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.57

-0.64

-0.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.65

0.04

0.17

0.2

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

2.08

-0.35

-0.3

0.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.84

371.1

-46.13

164.17

Op profit growth

412.98

-14.16

33.04

29.98

EBIT growth

1,403.45

-76.05

-11.13

28.85

Net profit growth

1,200.66

-72.63

-8.85

12.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Naturite Agro Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Naturite Agro Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

G Vandana Reddy

Alternate Director

G Usha

Non Executive Director

K Prabhakar Reddy

Independent Director

Srinivas Bacha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nirali Bharat Bhanushali

Independent Director

Revanth Reddy Mahareddy

Chairman & Managing Director

G Vallabh Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naturite Agro Products Ltd

Summary

Naturite Argo Products Limited was incorporated on 06th August, 1990 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the few Indias select manufacturers of the manufacturer, suppliers and exporter of Capsicum Oleoresin, Pure Capsaicin Natural, Paprika Oleoresin, Turmeric Oleoresin & Curcumin Powder. The offered range has been availed to customers in standard compositions. Its products are supplied to pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, and beverage industries.The Company export products in Indian Subcontinent, US, Japan & Korea. Owing to vast production capacity of 2,500 tons of RM, Company is able to avail to customers a surplus amount of the same as per their needs.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Naturite Agro Products Ltd share price today?

The Naturite Agro Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is ₹67.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is 40.33 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturite Agro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is ₹82 and ₹1069.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naturite Agro Products Ltd?

Naturite Agro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.30%, 3 Years at 5.52%, 1 Year at 9.01%, 6 Month at 44.48%, 3 Month at 32.60% and 1 Month at 12.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naturite Agro Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Naturite Agro Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.