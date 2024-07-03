Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹127.05
Prev. Close₹121
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹127.05
Day's Low₹127.05
52 Week's High₹1,069.8
52 Week's Low₹82
Book Value₹22.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.29
P/E40.33
EPS3
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.87
7.52
8.11
7.83
Net Worth
13.17
12.82
13.41
13.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.69
11.99
2.54
4.72
yoy growth (%)
5.84
371.1
-46.13
164.17
Raw materials
-9.64
-9.83
-0.36
-2.66
As % of sales
76.01
81.99
14.27
56.47
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.57
-0.64
-0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.04
0.17
0.2
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
2.08
-0.35
-0.3
0.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.84
371.1
-46.13
164.17
Op profit growth
412.98
-14.16
33.04
29.98
EBIT growth
1,403.45
-76.05
-11.13
28.85
Net profit growth
1,200.66
-72.63
-8.85
12.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
G Vandana Reddy
Alternate Director
G Usha
Non Executive Director
K Prabhakar Reddy
Independent Director
Srinivas Bacha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nirali Bharat Bhanushali
Independent Director
Revanth Reddy Mahareddy
Chairman & Managing Director
G Vallabh Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naturite Agro Products Ltd
Summary
Naturite Argo Products Limited was incorporated on 06th August, 1990 in Hyderabad. The Company is one of the few Indias select manufacturers of the manufacturer, suppliers and exporter of Capsicum Oleoresin, Pure Capsaicin Natural, Paprika Oleoresin, Turmeric Oleoresin & Curcumin Powder. The offered range has been availed to customers in standard compositions. Its products are supplied to pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, and beverage industries.The Company export products in Indian Subcontinent, US, Japan & Korea. Owing to vast production capacity of 2,500 tons of RM, Company is able to avail to customers a surplus amount of the same as per their needs.
Read More
The Naturite Agro Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is ₹67.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is 40.33 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturite Agro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd is ₹82 and ₹1069.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naturite Agro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.30%, 3 Years at 5.52%, 1 Year at 9.01%, 6 Month at 44.48%, 3 Month at 32.60% and 1 Month at 12.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.