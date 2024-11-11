|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|In just concluded Board Meeting, the Board has considered and approved the following: Resolved to hold the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of the Company on Saturday, 28th day of September, 2024. The Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with Annexures. The Register of members will be closed from Sunday 22nd September, 2024 to Saturday 28th September, 2024 (both day inclusive) in connection with the ensuing 34th AGM to be held on 28th September, 2024. Appointed Mr. Jineshwar Kumar Sankhala Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting E voting Process in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
