Naturite Agro Products Ltd Board Meeting

161.7
(2.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:52:00 AM

Naturite Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
In just concluded Board Meeting, the Board has considered and approved the following: Resolved to hold the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of the Company on Saturday, 28th day of September, 2024. The Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with Annexures. The Register of members will be closed from Sunday 22nd September, 2024 to Saturday 28th September, 2024 (both day inclusive) in connection with the ensuing 34th AGM to be held on 28th September, 2024. Appointed Mr. Jineshwar Kumar Sankhala Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting E voting Process in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Naturite Agro Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Naturite Agro: Related News

No Record Found

