Navketan Merchants Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
36.06
36.06
36.06
36.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.26
7.31
7.41
7.38
Net Worth
43.32
43.37
43.47
43.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.32
43.37
43.47
43.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.21
1.13
1.15
1.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
42
42.11
42.31
42.42
Inventories
0.03
0.03
0.11
14.89
Inventory Days
0
6.35
2,292.54
Sundry Debtors
18.18
18.31
18.05
5.34
Debtor Days
0
1,042.02
822.17
Other Current Assets
23.79
23.78
24.18
22.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.12
0.13
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
43.33
43.37
43.47
43.45
