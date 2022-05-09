iifl-logo-icon 1
Navketan Merchants Ltd Balance Sheet

1.04
(-4.59%)
May 9, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

36.06

36.06

36.06

36.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.26

7.31

7.41

7.38

Net Worth

43.32

43.37

43.47

43.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.32

43.37

43.47

43.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.21

1.13

1.15

1.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

42

42.11

42.31

42.42

Inventories

0.03

0.03

0.11

14.89

Inventory Days

0

6.35

2,292.54

Sundry Debtors

18.18

18.31

18.05

5.34

Debtor Days

0

1,042.02

822.17

Other Current Assets

23.79

23.78

24.18

22.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.12

0.13

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

43.33

43.37

43.47

43.45

