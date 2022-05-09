Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
6.32
2.37
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
166.7
165.56
-91.37
Raw materials
0
-6.19
-2.13
-0.67
As % of sales
0
97.9
89.94
76.04
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0.79
4.56
10
Other costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.39
3.57
8.84
Operating profit
-0.09
0
0.04
0.04
OPM
0
-0.09
1.9
5.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.04
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.04
0.03
0.04
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
0
-30.3
-32.37
-31.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
0.02
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
0.02
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-298.74
-16.95
5.56
-1.47
NPM
0
0.38
1.25
3.14
