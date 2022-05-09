iifl-logo-icon 1
Navketan Merchants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.04
(-4.59%)
May 9, 2022|03:36:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Navketan Merchants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

6.32

2.37

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

166.7

165.56

-91.37

Raw materials

0

-6.19

-2.13

-0.67

As % of sales

0

97.9

89.94

76.04

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0.79

4.56

10

Other costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1.39

3.57

8.84

Operating profit

-0.09

0

0.04

0.04

OPM

0

-0.09

1.9

5.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.04

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.04

0.03

0.04

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

0

-30.3

-32.37

-31.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

0.02

0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

0.02

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-298.74

-16.95

5.56

-1.47

NPM

0

0.38

1.25

3.14

