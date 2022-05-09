Navketan Merchants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.04
0.03
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.21
-0.1
-0.28
22.44
Other operating items
Operating
-0.25
-0.08
-0.26
22.46
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.25
-0.08
-0.26
22.46
Equity raised
14.71
14.76
14.7
14.64
Investing
0.06
0.14
0.33
-22.41
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.51
14.81
14.76
14.69
