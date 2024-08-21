Summary

Navketan Merchants Limited was incorporated on 02 March 1994 in West Bengal. The company is into the business activities of carrying out retail trading mainly yarns and sarees. The Company was already listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd and it got listed on BSE Ltd on 30th December 2015.The Company had a subsidiary company namely, Chaturvyuh Broking Solutions Limited. However, it ceased to be subsidiary with effect from 30th September 2015.

