Navketan Merchants Ltd Share Price

1.04
(-4.59%)
May 9, 2022|03:36:18 PM

Navketan Merchants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.04

Prev. Close

1.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.04

Day's Low

1.04

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Navketan Merchants Ltd Corporate Action

Navketan Merchants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Navketan Merchants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Navketan Merchants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

36.06

36.06

36.06

36.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.26

7.31

7.41

7.38

Net Worth

43.32

43.37

43.47

43.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

6.32

2.37

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

166.7

165.56

-91.37

Raw materials

0

-6.19

-2.13

-0.67

As % of sales

0

97.9

89.94

76.04

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.04

0.03

0.04

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.21

-0.1

-0.28

22.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

166.7

165.56

-91.37

Op profit growth

1,498.35

-113.43

-0.76

0.82

EBIT growth

-238.51

-19.42

6.84

-0.43

Net profit growth

-298.74

-16.95

5.56

-1.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.56

10.36

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.56

10.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Navketan Merchants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Navketan Merchants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Amit Kumar Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

Amit Kumar Mishra

Non Executive Director

Goutam Chowdhuly

Independent Director

Jitendra Sharma

Independent Director

Mithil Pradeep

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navketan Merchants Ltd

Summary

Navketan Merchants Limited was incorporated on 02 March 1994 in West Bengal. The company is into the business activities of carrying out retail trading mainly yarns and sarees. The Company was already listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd and it got listed on BSE Ltd on 30th December 2015.The Company had a subsidiary company namely, Chaturvyuh Broking Solutions Limited. However, it ceased to be subsidiary with effect from 30th September 2015.
