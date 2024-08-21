Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1.04
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.04
Day's Low₹1.04
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
36.06
36.06
36.06
36.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.26
7.31
7.41
7.38
Net Worth
43.32
43.37
43.47
43.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
6.32
2.37
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
166.7
165.56
-91.37
Raw materials
0
-6.19
-2.13
-0.67
As % of sales
0
97.9
89.94
76.04
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.04
0.03
0.04
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.21
-0.1
-0.28
22.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
166.7
165.56
-91.37
Op profit growth
1,498.35
-113.43
-0.76
0.82
EBIT growth
-238.51
-19.42
6.84
-0.43
Net profit growth
-298.74
-16.95
5.56
-1.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.56
10.36
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.56
10.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amit Kumar Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
Amit Kumar Mishra
Non Executive Director
Goutam Chowdhuly
Independent Director
Jitendra Sharma
Independent Director
Mithil Pradeep
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Navketan Merchants Ltd
Summary
Navketan Merchants Limited was incorporated on 02 March 1994 in West Bengal. The company is into the business activities of carrying out retail trading mainly yarns and sarees. The Company was already listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd and it got listed on BSE Ltd on 30th December 2015.The Company had a subsidiary company namely, Chaturvyuh Broking Solutions Limited. However, it ceased to be subsidiary with effect from 30th September 2015.
