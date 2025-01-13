iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.75
(-1.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

107.03

107.03

58.17

29.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.7

17.08

4.82

32.81

Net Worth

110.73

124.11

62.99

61.9

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

3.94

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

110.73

128.05

64

61.91

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.17

0.21

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.72

40.07

15.38

11.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.1

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

29.6

31.55

25.51

9.56

Inventories

1.32

0.67

2.04

1.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.89

2.28

1.82

1.76

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.89

29.59

21.96

7.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.14

-0.18

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.34

-0.85

-0.13

-0.26

Cash

0.83

0.72

0.86

0.59

Total Assets

51.42

72.51

41.97

22.14

NCL Res. & Finl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.