NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.03
107.03
58.17
29.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
17.08
4.82
32.81
Net Worth
110.73
124.11
62.99
61.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
3.94
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
110.73
128.05
64
61.91
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.17
0.21
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.72
40.07
15.38
11.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.1
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
29.6
31.55
25.51
9.56
Inventories
1.32
0.67
2.04
1.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.89
2.28
1.82
1.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.89
29.59
21.96
7.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.14
-0.18
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.34
-0.85
-0.13
-0.26
Cash
0.83
0.72
0.86
0.59
Total Assets
51.42
72.51
41.97
22.14
