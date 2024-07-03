Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.82
Prev. Close₹0.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.55
Day's High₹0.85
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹1.43
52 Week's Low₹0.66
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.03
107.03
58.17
29.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
17.08
4.82
32.81
Net Worth
110.73
124.11
62.99
61.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.22
0.53
0.55
33.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Goutam Bose
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swagata Dasgupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeswari Bangal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudipta Bhattacharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Haimonti Das
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Mittal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd
Summary
NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in February, 1985. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is in to the business of Investment in Shares & Securities and is also doing Financing activities. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. Initially, the Company was engaged into trading of Textiles products. As a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company is involved in providing financial services with a paramount focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) small and medium enterprises (SMEs),corporate and non-corporate sector.
Read More
The NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd is ₹86.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.51%, 3 Years at -19.28%, 1 Year at 22.73%, 6 Month at -38.64%, 3 Month at 8.00% and 1 Month at 1.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.