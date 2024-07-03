Summary

NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in February, 1985. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is in to the business of Investment in Shares & Securities and is also doing Financing activities. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. Initially, the Company was engaged into trading of Textiles products. As a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company is involved in providing financial services with a paramount focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) small and medium enterprises (SMEs),corporate and non-corporate sector.

