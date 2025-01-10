|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve raising of Funds by way of Right Issue and to alter Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today for raising funds via Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial for QE/YE March 31 2024 NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|NCL RESEARCH & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached Unaudited Finacial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
