NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in February, 1985. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is in to the business of Investment in Shares & Securities and is also doing Financing activities. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. Initially, the Company was engaged into trading of Textiles products. As a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company is involved in providing financial services with a paramount focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) small and medium enterprises (SMEs),corporate and non-corporate sector.
