iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

0.73
(-3.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd Summary

NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in February, 1985. The Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is in to the business of Investment in Shares & Securities and is also doing Financing activities. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. Initially, the Company was engaged into trading of Textiles products. As a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company is involved in providing financial services with a paramount focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) small and medium enterprises (SMEs),corporate and non-corporate sector.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.